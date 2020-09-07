Olivares went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the White Sox.
Olivares took Steve Cishek deep in the seventh inning to record his second homer of the season. It was his first home run since joining the Royals as part of a trade deadline deal, though he had multi-hit efforts in each of his previous two starts with the club. Olivares should get plenty of chances to play in the outfield to close the season, giving him the opportunity to showcase both his power and speed upside.
More News
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Starting in CF on Thursday•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Heading to Kansas City•
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Sent to alternate camp•
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Blasts first homer of season•
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Continues to ride bench•
-
Padres' Edward Olivares: Sits for third straight•