Olivares went 4-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Reds.

The Royals put up 15 hits as a team, with Olivares leading the way with his quartet of singles. He's gone 10-for-21 (.476) during his five-game hitting streak, but he oddly hasn't produced an RBI in that span. His hot bat has solidified his place in the lineup while raising his slash line to .261/.323/.449 with five home runs, six stolen bases, 12 RBI and 27 runs scored through 52 games.