Olivares went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in a 7-1 win Tuesday over St. Louis.

Olivares received the start and hit leadoff against right-hander Dakota Hudson. It was his second consecutive game hitting leadoff and playing right field. The 26-year-old has a five-game hitting streak and has raised his batting line to a robust .379/.438/.517 through 32 plate appearances. With five starts in the last seven games, It appears as if the Royals are giving Olivares a shot to prove himself at the major-league level.