Olivares will start in right field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

The righty-hitting Olivares was expected to fill a short-side platoon role in right field after Adalberto Mondesi's (knee) season-ending injury resulted in Whit Merrifield moving back to the infield last week, but the Royals may instead be giving Olivares a trial in a near-everyday role. He'll remain in the lineup Tuesday over the lefty-hitting Kyle Isbel, despite the fact that the Cardinals are bringing a right-hander (Dakota Hudson) to the hill. Olivares, who also led off against Cardinals lefty Steven Matz in Monday's 1-0 loss, has gone 6-for-15 with a double, a stolen base and two runs over the Royals' last six games.