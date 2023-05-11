Olivares went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the White Sox.

Olivares took Nicholas Padilla deep to left center in the seventh to pad the Royals' lead to 9-1. It was just his third long ball of the year and his first extra base hit in seven games since April 29. The righty ended the month hot at the plate, slashing .361/.425/.639 over nine games but has started to cool off and is now hitting .255/.319/.434 with 11 extra base hits, nine RBI, 17 runs and an 8:21 BB:K over 116 plate appearances.