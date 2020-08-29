Olivares, along with a player to be named later, are being traded to Kansas City in exchange for Trevor Rosenthal, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Olivares was one of the top-ranked prospect outfielders in the Padres' farm system but did not showcase any eye-popping ability during his time with the Padres this season. He hit .176/.222/.294 with a home run and three RBI in 34 at-bats but does possess the speed and arm strength to play any of the three outfields positions. The royals have an aging Alex Gordon in left field who is currently struggling at the plate with a .196/.267/.315 slash line across 92 at-bats. There are no guarantees that Olivares takes over the 13-year-old veteran's spot in left but there's definitely a chance he could compete for playing time there right away if he receives a callup.