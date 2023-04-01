site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-edward-olivares-heads-to-bench-864507 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Edward Olivares: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Olivares will sit Saturday against the Twins.
Olivares started in left field on Opening Day but went hitless. Nate Eaton will get the nod in left in the second game of the year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read