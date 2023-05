Olivares is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Even though Olivares came up big in Sunday's 3-2 win with a game-tying 452-foot home run that damaged the scoreboard at Kauffman Stadium, he won't be rewarded with a second consecutive start as the Royals open a series with St. Louis. Olivares still looks to be the Royals' preferred option in left field, though his playing time may be less consistent than some of Kansas City's other lineup regulars.