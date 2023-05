Olivares is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Nate Eaton will get a look in left field while Olivares heads to the bench after starting at the position in seven of the past eight games. Olivares has gotten off to a 1-for-15 start to May, but his .736 OPS on the season is probably good enough to lock him into a near-everyday role in a Kansas City lineup lacking in impact bats.