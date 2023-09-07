Olivares hit a two-run home run as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox.

Olivares has hit safely in all four games he's played since he was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, going 6-for-11 with three homers and five RBI in that span. The outfielder's eighth-inning blast Wednesday got the Royals within a run, though the comeback effort fell short. He's slashing.258/.309/.441 with nine long balls, nine stolen bases, 25 RBI and 40 runs scored through 320 plate appearances with Kansas City this season. While a clear path to everyday playing time isn't available, Olivares may end up being slightly more than just a short-side platoon player over the last month of the season.