The Royals placed Olivares on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained right quadriceps.

Kansas City hasn't provided an update on the extent of the quad strain Olivares suffered in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Orioles, but his move to the IL a day later is an indication that the injury is more than a day-to-day situation. The injury comes at an inconvenient time for Olivares, who was in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak and had gained traction as the Royals' everyday right fielder and leadoff man. His move to the IL is expected to open up more opportunities for the likes of MJ Melendez and Kyle Isbel.