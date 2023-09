Olivares went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 12-5 win over the Yankees.

Olivares went 13 games without a homer, though he hit .318 (14-for-44) with four doubles and two stolen bases in that span. The 27-year-old's blast came in the first inning as part of a nine-run blitz to begin the contest. He's up to 11 homers, 35 RBI, 46 runs scored, 11 steals and a .264/.318/.447 slash line through 105 games this season.