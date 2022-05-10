The Royals anticipate Olivares will miss around six weeks after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained right quadriceps, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Olivares had recently moved into an everyday role in the outfield in a domino effect of Adalberto Mondesi's (knee) season-ending injury, but his productive run as a regular in the lineup -- he had gone 11-for-22 with two runs, two RBI and a stolen base in his last seven games -- came to an abrupt end due to the quad issue. While Olivares could recapture steady at-bats once he's eventually healthy again, the projected six-week absence will make it tough for most fantasy managers to justify holding him during his prolonged stint on the shelf. MJ Melendez looks like he'll be the main beneficiary sans Olivares, as he drew starts while the latter was sidelined for the past two contests.