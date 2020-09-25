site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Edward Olivares: Not in lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Olivares sits for the third straight game Friday against the Tigers.
Olivares has gone just 3-for-18 at the plate over his last seven games. He'll remain on the bench in this one, with Franchy Cordero starting in center field.
