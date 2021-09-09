site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Edward Olivares: Not in lineup Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 9, 2021
Olivares isn't starting Thursday's game against the Orioles.
Olivares went 3-for-7 with a run across the last two games, but he'll get a breather in Thursday's series finale. Hunter Dozier will start in right field while Hanser Alberto enters the lineup at third base.
