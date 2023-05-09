site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-edward-olivares-not-in-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Edward Olivares: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Olivares is absent from the Royals' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the White Sox.
Nate Eaton will get the start in left field for Kansas City. Olivares has just two hits in 19 at-bats so far this month.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read