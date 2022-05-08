Olivares (quadriceps) isn't starting the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Olivares exited Sunday's matinee with a right quadriceps strain, and it's not very surprising to see him on the bench for the second game. Kyle Isbel will start in right field and bat ninth, while Olivares should be considered day-to-day for now.