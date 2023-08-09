Olivares went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Red Sox.

Olivares' playing time has been a bit shaky lately. He's gone eight games without an RBI and 24 contests without a home run, hitting just .229 with six RBI and six doubles in that longer span. The outfielder is slashing .250/.302/.408 with six homers, nine steals, 19 RBI and 36 runs scored through 81 contests overall. The Royals seem content to have Olivares be the primary designated hitter, but there's been little hesitation to rotate other players in that spot when they need to rest their legs.