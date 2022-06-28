Olivares is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

Since being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Olivares has started in three of the Royals' five games, but each of those starts have come against left-handed pitching. He'll find himself on the bench versus a right-handed pitcher (Jon Gray) for the second time in five games, so at this point, Olivares may not be guaranteed a full-time role in the outfield. The lefty-hitting Kyle Isbel will get the nod in right field Tuesday in place of the righty-hitting Olivares, and it's possible manager Mike Matheny could end up deploying the two players in a platoon at the position.