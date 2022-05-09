Olivares (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
He'll take a seat for the second game in a row after exiting in the first half of Sunday's doubleheader with Baltimore due to a strained right quad. For the time being, the Royals are viewing Olivares as day-to-day, but he'll likely be at risk of going on the injured list if he fails to play during the team's upcoming three-game series in Texas that begins Tuesday.
