Olivares is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Olivares will take a seat on the bench to open Sunday's contest after also not getting the start in Saturday's game against the Brewers. Nick Pratto is starting in left field with Vinnie Pasquantino handling first base duties.
