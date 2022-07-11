site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Edward Olivares: Out of lineup for Game 1
Olivares will sit Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Olivares will remain on the bench for a second straight game for the first contest of Monday's doubleheader. Ryan O'Hearn will get the start in right field and bat sixth versus the Tigers.
