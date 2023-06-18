Olivares is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Angels.
Olivares started the first two games of the series against the Halos and will take a seat for the finale after going 2-for-9 with a strikeout. Salvador Perez will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Freddy Fermin receives a start behind the plate.
