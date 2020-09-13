Olivares is not in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.
Olivares started the past seven games and went 9-for-27 with two homers, a triple, three runs and five RBI during that stretch, but he'll take a seat Sunday. Nick Heath receives the start in center field in the series finale.
