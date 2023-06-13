Olivares went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Olivares had gone 15 games between successful thefts, though he was caught stealing Sunday. The outfielder doesn't add a ton of speed on the basepaths -- he's up to 6-for-8 on stolen base attempts. He's hit well in June, going 8-for-25 (.320) with five extra-base hits over eight contests, lifting his season slash line to .246/.311/.437 with five home runs and 12 RBI over 50 contests. With Vinnie Pasquantino's shoulder injury sending Nick Pratto back to first base, Olivares should have the edge over Dairon Blanco for a starting job in left field.