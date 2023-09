Olivares went 1-for-2 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-5 win over the Astros.

Olivares has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 12-for-34 (.353) in that span. The outfielder is seeing steady playing time, albeit not an everyday role, between designated hitter and left field. He's at a .266/.323/.447 slash line with 10 home runs, 11 thefts, 32 RBI, 45 runs scored, 21 doubles and four triples through 100 games this season.