Olivares went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 3-1 win over the Athletics.

Olivares took Oakland starter Cole Irvin deep in the third and fifth innings, providing the Royals all the offense they needed to win. Olivares had missed about six weeks with a quadriceps injury prior to his big return Friday, which featured his first two homers of the year. The outfielder is slashing .395/.439/.658 with five RBI, two stolen bases and seven runs scored in 41 plate appearances. He should have a chance to grab a starting role in right field, as Hunter Dozier is expected to see time at first base and designated hitter while MJ Melendez moves behind the dish with Salvador Perez (thumb) out for at least eight weeks.