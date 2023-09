Olivares went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

He spoiled Kevin Gausman's shutout bid by taking the right-hander deep in the fifth inning. Olivares has a career-high 10 homers in 91 games on the season, but four of them have come in his last five contests, a stretch in which he's gone 6-for-14 (.429) with seven RBI.