Olivares was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and is starting in right field Sunday at Minnesota.

The 25-year-old was unable to make the Opening Day roster but will join the big-league club for his season debut in the closing stages of May. Olivares made his major-league debut in 2020 and had a .240/.267/.375 slash line with three home runs and 10 RBI in 101 plate appearances.