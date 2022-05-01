Olivares went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Yankees.
Saturday marked Olivares' first multi-hit effort of the season, though both were singles. He also picked up his first steal since April 9. The outfielder appears set to see more playing time with Whit Merrifield moving back to second base. Olivares has a .263/.364/.316 slash line with an RBI, four runs scored, two steals and a double in 22 plate appearances. He's expected to play the short side of platoon with Kyle Isbel in right field going forward.
More News
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Retreats to bench Thursday•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Steals base as pinch runner•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Clinches roster spot•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Homers twice Wednesday•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Recalled from minors•