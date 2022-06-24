Olivares (quadriceps) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Olivares spent two weeks at Triple-A Omaha for a rehab assignment, and he hit .212 with a homer, six runs and two RBI over nine games. He hasn't played in the majors since May 8 but will provide depth in the Royals' outfield now that he's back to full health. It wouldn't be surprising to see Olivares earn regular at-bats after he hit .371 with four doubles, five runs, three RBI and two stolen bases over 15 games for Kansas City to begin the season.