Olivares is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

With Adalberto Mondesi (knee) moving to the 10-day injured list Thursday with what president of baseball operations Dayton Moore revealed was a likely season-ending ACL tear, Olivares is expected to see his playing time pick up. Whit Merrifield is expected to move back to the infield on a full-time basis to cover for Mondesi's absence, leaving right field up for grabs. The righty-hitting Olivares drew the start at the position in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Chicago and went 1-for-4 with a run scored, but he'll cede right field to the newly recalled Kyle Isbel in the series finale. Since Isbel bats from the left side, he could end up seeing the bulk of the at-bats in right field, while Olivares handles the short side of a possible platoon.