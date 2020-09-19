site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Edward Olivares: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
Olivares isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.
Olivares will get a breather after going 0-for-12 with one strikeout over the past four games. Nick Heath will take over in center field Saturday.
