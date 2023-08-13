The Royals optioned Olivares to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Olivares has been slumping at the plate recently, putting up just a .638 OPS in 34 plate appearances since the start of August. As a result, he'll head to the minors in order to get back on track, making room for Drew Waters to return from the bereavement list.
