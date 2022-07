Olivares will start in right field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Olivares has now started three times in the last four occasions that the Royals have opposed right-handed pitchers, as he appears to be getting a look as an everyday player rather than in the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Kyle Isbel. Since coming off the injured list June 24, Olivares has produced only five hits in 28 at-bats, but three have left the yard.