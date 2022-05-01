Olivares is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Olivares started in three of the Royals' last four games, going 4-for-10 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs. Despite his solid performance of late, the righty-hitting Olivares may still have to settle for short-side platoon work in the corner outfield with the lefty-hitting Kyle Isbel, who gets the nod Sunday with right-hander Luis Severino on the mound for New York.