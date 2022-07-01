Olivares is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Olivares returned from the injured list with a two-homer game June 24, but he's 1-for-14 with seven strikeouts since. He will sit for the third time in five games as manager Mike Matheny goes with Andrew Benintendi, Michael Taylor and Kyle Isbel in the outfield from left to right. Vinnie Pasquantino will be the DH against right-hander Michael Pineda.