Olivares is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Olivares has now sat out three of the Royals' last four matchups with right-handed pitchers, perhaps signaling that his standing as an everyday player is on shaky ground. Dairon Blanco appears to be Olivares' top challenger for the final spot in the Kansas City lineup; Blanco will start in left field and bat eighth Monday after going 3-for-8 with five RBI, three stolen bases and three runs over his previous three games.