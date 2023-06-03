Olivares went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Rockies.
Olivares got the Royals on the board in the second inning with his second homer in his last three games. The outfielder's seen a slight uptick in playing time while going 6-for-21 (.286) over his last seven contests. He's up to five homers, 12 RBI, 23 runs scored and five stolen bases while slashing .234/.297/.414 through 158 plate appearances this season. Olivares is a fixture in the lineup versus southpaws, but he'll need to hit reasonably well to keep his place versus righties.