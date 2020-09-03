Olivares was called up and will start in center field while batting sixth Thursday against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

He was traded to Kansas City as the headliner in the trade that sent Trevor Rosenthal to the Padres. The trade gives Olivares a much better chance of getting everyday at-bats, and it's encouraging to see the righty hitter getting his first start for his new team against right-hander Dylan Cease. Olivares' sprint speed ranks in the 92nd percentile, so he should be a threat on the bases. He also boasts notable pop, hitting 18 home runs while stealing 35 bases in 127 games at Double-A last year.