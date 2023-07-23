Olivares is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Olivares started four of five games since he returned from the injured list Tuesday, and he'll take a seat Sunday after going 5-for-13 with a double, a walk, two RBI and four runs. Salvador Perez will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Freddy Fermin works behind the plate.
More News
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Scores thrice in return•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Activated from injured list•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Expected back this week•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Hits IL with oblique strain•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Scratched from lineup•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Not in lineup Wednesday•