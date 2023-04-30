Olivares went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Twins.

Olivares singled his first time up and would end up stealing second for his third stolen base of the year. He also drove in the Royals' first run of the game on a groundout to third. The 27-year-old has notched at least a base hit in nine straight games and is slashing .289/.344/.482 with 10 extra base hits, eight RBI, 12 runs and a 5:17 BB:K over 90 plate appearances. Olivares has primarily batted second against lefties and has been all around the order against righties, but his hot stretch at the plate could lead to manager Matt Quatraro featuring him more consistently in the upper half of the lineup.