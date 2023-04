Olivares is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

Olivares still appears to be a quasi-everyday player for the Royals, though he'll be hitting the bench for the second time in three matchups versus right-handed starting pitchers. Though he's mustered an underwhelming .671 OPS through 12 games this season, Olivares' mark is still far superior to what his main two challengers for playing time -- Nate Eaton (.106) and Jackie Bradley (.387) -- have provided.