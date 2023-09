Olivares is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Olivares will hit the bench for the series opener after he had started in seven of the past eight games while going 8-for-25 with a home run, two doubles, three walks, four RBI and three runs. He'll cede his spot in the lineup to Nelson Velazquez, who will bat out of the cleanup spot as the Royals' designated hitter.