Olivares is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

After slugging two home runs in his return from the 10-day injured list in Friday's 3-1 win, Olivares followed up with an 0-for-5, four-strikeout performance in Saturday's 9-7 loss. Despite the poor showing Saturday and his move to the bench a day later, Olivares should have a fairly clear path to playing time in right field with MJ Melendez set to take over as the Royals' No. 1 catcher now that Salvador Perez (thumb) is on the shelf with a long-term injury. Kyle Isbel will get the nod in right field Sunday, however.