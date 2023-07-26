Olivares is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
He'll duck out of the lineup while catcher Salvador Perez gets a day off behind the dish and handles designated-hitter duties in the series finale. Since returning from the 10-day injured list July 18, Olivares has started in six of nine games and is batting .300 with four RBI and four runs.
More News
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Steps out of lineup•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Scores thrice in return•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Activated from injured list•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Expected back this week•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Hits IL with oblique strain•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Scratched from lineup•