Olivares went 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Tigers.

Olivares was out of the lineup for two of the four games leading up to Sunday's matchup, but he was one of four Royals to record multiple hits during the series finale against Detroit. Over his seven games since returning to the field, the 26-year-old has hit .208 with three homers, five runs and five RBI.