Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Not in Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Rivera is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Oakland.
Rivera has a .474 OPS through13 games in June and will take a seat for the second time in the past three contests. Nicky Lopez will start at the hot corner and bat ninth.
