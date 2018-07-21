Romero was designated for assignment by the Royals on Saturday.

Romero was claimed off waivers by the Royals in early July after being designated for assignment by the Pirates, and allowed nine runs -- including three home runs -- across only four innings of work with the Royals. The 27-year-old has a 12.60 ERA and 2.90 WHIP over 10 innings between stints with the Royals, Pirates and Nationals this season.

