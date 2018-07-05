Royals' Enny Romero: Scooped up by Royals
Romero was claimed off waivers by the Royals on Thursday.
The former Pittsburgh Pirate didn't have to wait long to find a new team after being DFA'd on Tuesday. Romero, who was effective in 2017 with a 3.56 ERA, struggled to secure a role on both the Nationals and Pirates this season with just four total appearances. The Royals' dearth of reliable bullpen options should allow Romero to step into a regular middle relief role, however.
